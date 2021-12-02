salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.224-7.234 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.23 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.680-$4.690 EPS.

CRM traded up $10.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $261.59. 799,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,207,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.61. The company has a market cap of $256.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.02, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $321.56.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $1,858,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.34, for a total value of $5,306,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 646,716 shares of company stock valued at $181,601,570 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

