salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $315.00. The stock had previously closed at $284.96, but opened at $266.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. salesforce.com shares last traded at $268.76, with a volume of 215,406 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.56.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 646,716 shares of company stock valued at $181,601,570. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 97,899 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 66,633 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $246.22 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

