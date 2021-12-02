Samuel L. Shimer Buys 8,800 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Samuel L. Shimer bought 8,800 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $13,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HGBL stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGBL. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 389,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

