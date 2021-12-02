Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 53080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Specifically, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $248,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 31,274 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 238.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $111,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 151.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 174,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 41,768 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.