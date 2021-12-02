Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €116.00 by UBS Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €116.00 ($131.82) target price by UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAN. Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €104.91 ($119.21).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €85.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €86.60. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($105.65).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

