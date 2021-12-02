Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €96.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €96.00 ($109.09) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €104.91 ($119.21).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €85.90 and a 200 day moving average of €86.60. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($105.65).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

