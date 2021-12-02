Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,900 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the October 31st total of 434,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.43. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sapiens International by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sapiens International by 481.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the third quarter worth about $907,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the third quarter worth about $1,136,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

