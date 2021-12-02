Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) CEO Purchases $11,000.00 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) CEO Matthew Pauls bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Pauls also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Savara alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, Matthew Pauls bought 10,000 shares of Savara stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000.00.

NASDAQ:SVRA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,702. Savara Inc has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 32.56 and a quick ratio of 32.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Savara by 61.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.