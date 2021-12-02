Savix Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Savix has a total market capitalization of $228,854.91 and $9,538.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.98 or 0.00007092 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Savix has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00043893 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00238095 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00086680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 130,137 coins and its circulating supply is 57,474 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

