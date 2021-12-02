Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Shares Bought by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,474,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,701,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHY traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,655. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

