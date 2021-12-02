Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

SCHG stock opened at $158.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.46. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.20 and a 12 month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

