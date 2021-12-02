Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,373 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 6.1% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $43,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.75. 1,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,002. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average is $69.67.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

