Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires 248 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 769,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.06 and its 200-day moving average is $166.97. The company has a market cap of $416.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $147.69 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

