Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,579 CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CONE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 6,076.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 7.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 22.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $88.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.31. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $89.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 216.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 507.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.35.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

