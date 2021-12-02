Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.2% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $88.80 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $96.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

