Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $403,000 Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $256.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $209.63 and a 12 month high of $289.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.06.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.