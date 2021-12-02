Seelaus Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 307.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 174,892 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,353,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,438,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASAQ opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

