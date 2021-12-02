Seelaus Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of PropTech Investment Co. II worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

Shares of PTIC opened at $9.74 on Thursday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC).

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.