SEEN Price Up 7.6% This Week (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last seven days, SEEN has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. SEEN has a market cap of $2.50 million and $709.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.55 or 0.00006247 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SEEN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00237933 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00087392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SEEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.