Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41.

