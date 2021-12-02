Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $984,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $657.41 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $632.82 and its 200-day moving average is $608.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $313.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

