Segment Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 488.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $68.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of -59.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

