SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Down 30.6% in November

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in SemiLEDs in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SemiLEDs in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SemiLEDs in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SemiLEDs in the second quarter worth about $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

NASDAQ:LEDS traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $5.74. 2,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.95. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $31.44.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.