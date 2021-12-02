Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $119.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.48. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 63.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.