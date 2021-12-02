ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after purchasing an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.7% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total value of $490,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,715 shares of company stock worth $15,973,935. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $11.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $610.99. The stock had a trading volume of 27,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.06, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $661.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $598.65.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. FBN Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

