Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) vs. Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Financial Comparison

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Heartland BancCorp and Severn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland BancCorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heartland BancCorp currently has a consensus price target of $97.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.72%. Given Heartland BancCorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heartland BancCorp is more favorable than Severn Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and Severn Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland BancCorp $70.14 million 2.62 $14.77 million $9.56 9.60 Severn Bancorp $49.72 million 3.53 $6.71 million N/A N/A

Heartland BancCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Heartland BancCorp pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Severn Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and Severn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland BancCorp 27.27% N/A N/A Severn Bancorp 19.23% 9.09% 0.97%

Summary

Severn Bancorp beats Heartland BancCorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M. McComb in May 1988 and is headquartered in Gahanna, OH.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, commercial banking, mortgage lending, and commercial real estate services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

