Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,100

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,675 ($34.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

SVT opened at GBX 2,832 ($37.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,727.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,689.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.09 billion and a PE ratio of -98.64. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of GBX 2,148 ($28.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,976 ($38.88).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

