SFL (NYSE:SFL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.06.

SFL opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.93.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SFL will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SFL by 227.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

