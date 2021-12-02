Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.87

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.87 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 11.90 ($0.16), with a volume of 683,686 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of Shanta Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.87. The stock has a market cap of £124.72 million and a P/E ratio of 7.93.

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

