Share Buyback Plan Approved by Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Board of Directors

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.88. 1,691,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.74. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

CHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

