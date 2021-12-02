Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,800 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the October 31st total of 871,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 552.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $67,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth $92,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $108,000. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

SMED opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.82. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.