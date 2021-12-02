Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Receives €182.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €185.45 ($210.74).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday.

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €154.90 ($176.02) on Monday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €116.50 ($132.39) and a 52-week high of €249.00 ($282.95). The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €141.74 and its 200 day moving average is €144.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

