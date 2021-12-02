Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Receives €182.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €185.45 ($210.74).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday.

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €154.90 ($176.02) on Monday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €116.50 ($132.39) and a 52-week high of €249.00 ($282.95). The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €141.74 and its 200 day moving average is €144.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

