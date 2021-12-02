Short Interest in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Increases By 34.9%

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the October 31st total of 435,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
ACOR opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.13. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.
