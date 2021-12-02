Short Interest in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Increases By 34.9%

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the October 31st total of 435,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

ACOR opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.13. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 724,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 68,240 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 101,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

