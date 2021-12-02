Short Interest in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Drops By 27.2%

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,060,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 13,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Get ADT alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ADT by 563.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,253,682 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $186,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,654,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ADT by 50.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800,197 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $62,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ADT by 53.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $34,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its position in ADT by 383.2% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,197,778 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 949,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADT opened at $8.07 on Thursday. ADT has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. ADT’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -29.17%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.