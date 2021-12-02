Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Increases By 50.0%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGFMF shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGF Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. AGF Management has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

