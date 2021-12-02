Short Interest in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Decreases By 33.6%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the October 31st total of 3,600,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $7.91. 992,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,837. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

