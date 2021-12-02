Short Interest in Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Expands By 100.0%

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ATASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Atlantia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Atlantia alerts:

ATASY stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30. Atlantia has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $10.07.

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.