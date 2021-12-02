Short Interest in Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Declines By 31.2%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,800 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the October 31st total of 994,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHRRF opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHRRF. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

