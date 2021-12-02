Short Interest in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Rises By 69.0%

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the October 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 261,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,328,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 241,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 490,072 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

DBVT stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

