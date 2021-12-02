Short Interest in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Rises By 50.6%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the October 31st total of 770,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRC traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.44. 47,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,175. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,411,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,537,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,096,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,555,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,476,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

