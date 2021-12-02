Short Interest in DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Drops By 49.7%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the October 31st total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 858.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DEUZF opened at $7.10 on Thursday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.