Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Rises By 61.3%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the October 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of DDEJF opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.83. Dundee has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 23.48 and a quick ratio of 23.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24.

About Dundee

Dundee Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. It also holds portfolio of investments in publicly listed and private enterprises. The company was founded by Barry Gordon and Nathan Edward Goodman on November 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

