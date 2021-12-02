Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Rises By 61.3%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the October 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of DDEJF opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.83. Dundee has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 23.48 and a quick ratio of 23.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24.
About Dundee
