Short Interest in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Drops By 35.3%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the October 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eargo by 146.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Eargo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Eargo by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 40,906 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eargo by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Eargo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,197. The company has a market capitalization of $199.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. Eargo has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $76.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair cut Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

