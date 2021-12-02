Short Interest in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Drops By 48.8%

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,100 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the October 31st total of 971,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EYEN shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 33,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 161,011 shares of company stock worth $614,456. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYEN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eyenovia during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 388.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 94,895 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 14.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EYEN opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. Eyenovia has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $7.72.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

