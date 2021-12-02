Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Rises By 60.0%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 22,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

FAT traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,833. FAT Brands has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $15.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $147.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.12.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FAT Brands will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is -32.91%.

In related news, Director John Squire Junger sold 6,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $110,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the first quarter worth about $91,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FAT Brands by 38.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FAT Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of FAT Brands in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

