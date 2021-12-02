Short Interest in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Declines By 29.0%

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the October 31st total of 56,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of FSBC traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.77. 108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,729. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $33.62.
Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 46.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,659,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,840,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.
Five Star Bancorp Company Profile
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.
