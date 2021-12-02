Short Interest in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Declines By 29.0%

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the October 31st total of 56,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of FSBC traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.77. 108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,729. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $33.62.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 46.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,659,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,840,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.