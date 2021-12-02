Short Interest in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Declines By 35.4%

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the October 31st total of 205,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FC traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,593. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on FC shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

