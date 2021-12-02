Short Interest in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Drops By 33.3%

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRLN. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 47,638 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRLN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 41,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,870. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.17.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRLN. Mizuho lowered Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeline Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

