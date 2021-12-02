Short Interest in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Drops By 45.5%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE GTN.A traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 734. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.39. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

