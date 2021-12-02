Short Interest in Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Decreases By 29.5%

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the October 31st total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.6 days.

Heineken stock remained flat at $$83.50 on Thursday. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.64. Heineken has a 52-week low of $83.25 and a 52-week high of $105.24.

About Heineken

Heineken Holding NV engages in the management and supervision of the Heineken group, and production and distribution of beer and other beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Heineken N.V. Head Office and Other/Eliminations.

