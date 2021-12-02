Short Interest in Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Decreases By 29.5%

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the October 31st total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.6 days.
Heineken stock remained flat at $$83.50 on Thursday. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.64. Heineken has a 52-week low of $83.25 and a 52-week high of $105.24.
About Heineken
See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.